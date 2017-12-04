Thomas Fire: Mandatory Evacuation Orders and Road Closures

A wind-whipped brush fire quickly grew to 10,000 acres Monday night in the Santa Paula area, prompting Ventura County authorities to issue mandatory evacuations for hundreds of homes and close down area roads, including Highway 150. Here’s a list of mandatory evacuation order and road closures that are in effect Monday night.

About 800 homes have been evacuated. The mandatory order is in effect in the following areas:

East of Dickenson Road, north of Monte Vista Drive along Highway 150 and south of Thomas Aquinas College to the area of Bridge Road.

West of Dickenson Road to Atmore Road, north of Foothill Road and west to Wheeler Canyon Road

North of Highway 150 from Koenigstein Road west to the Dennison Grade, north to Reeves Road, east to McAndrew Road and north to Grand Avenue.

Two evacuation shelters are open:

Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building , at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

Nordhoff High School, at 1401 Maricopa Hwy., Ojai

The following roads have been closed:

Wheeler Canyon Road at Foothill Road

Highway 150 at Reeves Road

Highway 150 at Santa Barbara Street

Highway 150 at Sisar Road

Highway 150 at Stonegate Road

Wells Road at Foothill Road

Peck Road at Foothill Road

The latest information on the Thomas Fire can be found at readyventuracounty.org.