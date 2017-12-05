The Thomas Fire has burned more than 85-square miles in Ventura County, leaving behind charred neighborhoods as the wind-whipped blaze destroyed at least 150 homes in the area. Mary Beth McDade reports from Ventura for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Dec. 5, 2017.
At Least 150 Homes Destroyed as 55,000-Acre Thomas Fire Rages in Ventura County
-
Wind-Driven Thomas Fire Burns More Than 85 Square Miles in Ventura County, Jumps 101 Fwy; 12,000 Structures Threatened
-
Thomas Fire Day 2: List of Evacuations, Shelters and Road Closures in Ventura County
-
Gov. Brown Declares State of Emergency in Ventura County During Thomas Fire
-
Evacuations Ordered as Wind-Driven Thomas Fire Explodes to 10,000 Acres; Homes in Santa Paula, Ventura Threatened
-
Thomas Fire: List of Mandatory Evacuation Orders and Road Closures in Ventura County
-
-
‘It Was Almost Apocalyptic’: 5 Friends in Ventura Try Help Putting Out Thomas Fire That’s Burned Over 70 Square Miles
-
SoCal Hit With Worst Santa Ana Winds in a Decade as Wildfires Rage Out of Control
-
Thomas Fire: More Than 250,000 Without Power in Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties
-
Some Fire Hydrants in Thomas Fire Didn’t Work Because of Power Outages, Other Problems
-
U-Haul Offers 30 Days of Free Storage for Residents Impacted by Thomas and Creek Fires
-
-
11,000-Acre Creek Fire in Foothills Above Sylmar Forces Mandatory Evacuations Affecting 110,000 People
-
Rye Fire Burning in Santa Clarita Threatens Nearby Simi Valley, Remains 5 Percent Contained
-
‘Critical Fire Weather’ Forecast as Winds Gust Into Dry SoCal