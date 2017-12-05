At Least 150 Homes Destroyed as 55,000-Acre Thomas Fire Rages in Ventura County

The Thomas Fire has burned more than 85-square miles in Ventura County, leaving behind charred neighborhoods as the wind-whipped blaze destroyed at least 150 homes in the area. Mary Beth McDade reports from Ventura for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Dec. 5, 2017.

