Creek Fire Burns 1,000 Acres in Sylmar Area; Evacuation Orders in Place

A brush fire is burning in the hillsides near Hansen Dam in the Sylmar area early Tuesday morning.

The fire, dubbed the Creek Fire, had scorched about 1,000 acres shortly after breaking out north of the 210 Freeway, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Stafford said.

Officials were checking on several reports of people being trapped as a result of the fire, but those have not been confirmed, Stafford said.

Evacuation orders were in place, but no specific boundaries were immediately given, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Firefighting helicopters could be seen battling the Creek Fire from the sky.

The fire erupted as firefighters are battling the 31,000 acre Thomas Fire near Ventura.

