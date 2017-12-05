× Crime Rates Down in California, up in L.A. County: Report

Between 2010 and 2016, crime in Los Angeles County — including property and violent crime — rose by 5% even as overall crime in the rest of the state fell by the same rate, according to a report released Tuesday.

The study by the nonprofit Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice analyzed city crime trends throughout California during a period referred to as the “justice reform era,” where legislation, voter-approved initiatives and court mandates brought major changes to California’s justice system.

Those initiatives include Proposition 47, the controversial 2014 ballot measure that downgraded multiple drug and theft crimes to misdemeanors and allowed defendants to renegotiate their punishments, the Public Safety Realignment law and Proposition 57, to shrink the state’s prison population and focus on rehabilitation, and Proposition 64 to legalize marijuana.

Both advocates of reform and law enforcement have used the sweeping statewide policies and anecdotes to argue that crime has increased or decreased, according to the study’s author, Mike Males.

