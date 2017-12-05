200-Acre Brush Fire in Santa Clarita Prompts Closure of 5 Freeway; LASD Station, Schools Without Power in Area

Los Angeles County firefighters are responding to a 200-acre brush fire in Santa Clarita, prompting the closure of the 5 Freeway in both directions in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The freeway is closed at Highway 126 for an unknown duration of time, the CHP reported.

The Rye Fire started about 9:55 a.m. in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It was first reported about 5 acres but quickly grew to 200 acres and the response was upgraded, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

Medium to light brush was burning and no structures have been threatened.

Five schools in the area are without power but have not been evacuated, according to the Santa Clarita city officials.

UPDATE: Boston Scientific (@bostonsci) building evacuated. 5 schools (Mountainview, West Creek, Valencia, Rio Norte, Trinity) without power, but NOT evacuated. — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) December 5, 2017

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the 9-1-1 system is down at the Santa Clarita station because of a power outage. Calls are being rerouted.

ADVISORY: Due to a power outage, our station's 9-1-1 system is down. 9-1-1 calls are being rerouted so you will get help! Please be patient because dispatchers may have to ask you addtl questions due to unfamiliarity with area. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) December 5, 2017

Though it is unclear if evacuations have been issued in the fire, Valencia High School is being used at as evacuation center.

Newhall Ranch Road is also closed between the 126 and Rye Canyon Road, the city reported.

The Rye Fire burns as the Creek Fire in Sylmar and Thomas Fire in Ventura County are wrecking havoc. Thousands of acres have been scorched and thousands of homes have been evacuated.

#RyeFire @SCVSHERIFF personnel reports "Rye Fire” in the 25100 Block of Rye Canyon Road, Santa Clarita is now at 200 acres with zero percent contained. The 5 (Golden State) Freeway in both directions are closed at the 126 Freeway. pic.twitter.com/c9jCQP2KQ5 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) December 5, 2017

On scene of #RyeFire in Santa Clarita. Business park along Rye Canyon Loop in Valencia being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/3mE0ZmlBnE — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) December 5, 2017