200-Acre Brush Fire in Santa Clarita Prompts Closure of 5 Freeway; LASD Station, Schools Without Power in Area

Los Angeles County firefighters are responding to a 200-acre brush fire in Santa Clarita, prompting the closure of the 5 Freeway in both directions in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The freeway is closed at Highway 126 for an unknown duration of time, the CHP reported.
The Rye Fire started about 9:55 a.m. in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
It was first reported about 5 acres but quickly grew to 200 acres and the response was upgraded, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
Medium to light brush was burning and no structures have been threatened.
Five schools in the area are without power but have not been evacuated, according to the Santa Clarita city officials.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the 9-1-1 system is down at the Santa Clarita station because of a power outage. Calls are being rerouted.
Though it is unclear if evacuations have been issued in the fire, Valencia High School is being used at as evacuation center.
Newhall Ranch Road is also closed between the 126 and Rye Canyon Road, the city reported.
The Rye Fire burns as the Creek Fire in Sylmar and Thomas Fire in Ventura County are wrecking havoc. Thousands of acres have been scorched and thousands of homes have been evacuated.