LAPD Detectives Seek Other Possibles Victims of Man Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Woman While Posing as a Taxi Driver

Detectives are on the search for other possible victims of a man who police say sexually assaulted a woman while posing as a taxi driver in Pico-Union last month, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Driving a faded 2007 yellow Prius, Jose Rene Pimentel drove through an area near Vermont Avenue and Pico Boulevard at about 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 12 and picked up a woman, LAPD officials said. The woman had hailed him down, thinking he was a taxi driver, and told him to take her home.

Instead, he took her somewhere else, police said.

Pimentel drove the woman to an area of Flower Street that’s south of 84th Place, police said. Then he parked the car and “forcefully sexually assaulted” her, LAPD officials said in a news release. The woman managed to get out of the car and ask someone for help and that person called the police.

Pimentel was arrested later that same day and now LAPD detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying other possible victims.

Anyone with information can contact detectives 323-786-5423.