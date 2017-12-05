LAPD Seeks 2 Women Who Robbed 84-Year-Old Man in Rampart Area

Police on Tuesday were seeking two women who robbed an 84-year-old man inside a business in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.

The robbery happened on Nov. 22 at 7:40 p.m. at a store in the 600 block of Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim went inside the business to buy canned food, authorities said. The women approached the man and one of them reached inside his rear pant pocket and grabbed his wallet. The victim tried to keep his wallet but the two women allegedly overpowered him, taking his wallet and causing him to fall to the ground.

Police described the first robber as a 25-year-old black woman with black hair with blue braids. She was seen wearing a black jacket with blue stripes, gray pants, black and white sandals and carrying a brown purse, authorities said.

The second robber was described as a 25-year-old lack woman wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and black pants and carrying a light-colored purse.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact detectives at 213-484-3640 or 877-527-3247.