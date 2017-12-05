Little Mountain Fire Burns 25 Acres Near Cal State San Bernardino; At Least 2 Injured; Evacuations Ordered

A dangerous 25-acre fire burning near Cal State San Bernardino campus left at least two people with burn injuries and caused the closure of the 215 Freeway on Tuesday, a day when wildfires were raging across Southern California.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued. The San Bernardino County Fire Department asked for immediate backup as winds blew at 30 to 35 mph.

The California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log described the situation on the 215 Freeway as “IMMEDIATE LIFE THREAT ON THE FWY.”

#LittleMountainFire: 2 Type 3 Strike Teams requested Immediate Need. Fire under influence of 30-35 mph SantaAna winds. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) December 5, 2017

The blaze was reported about 12:30 p.m. on a hill behind a commercial building near the University Parkway exit to the 215 Freeway, according county fire spokesman Eric Sherwin.

Sherwin said two there were two burn patients, one of them in critical condition. A county Fire Department tweet earlier said ambulances were requested for three burn patients.

The Fire Department said 25 acres had burned in the wind-driven fire with a rapid rate of spread.

CHP units responded to help turn around cars on the freeway as the “fire is getting close,” the log stated just after 1 p.m. A SigAlert was issued at 12:44 p.m. The southbound 215 Freeway was closed at Devore; northbound was closed from the 210 Freeway. University Parkways was closed as well.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for the following locations:

Bond Street off Little Mountain;

homes east of Little Mountain Drive and north of West Edgehill Road;

Marshall Street from Blair Park east to Miramonte.

An evacuation center is at Marshall Elementary, 3288 G St.

Smoke was blowing into the Muscoy area, the school district stated on Twitter. Students from Shandin Hills Middle School were taken to Holcomb Elementary, where parents can pick their children up.

Fire! #SanBernardino on Little Mountain and the 215 freeway. It just reached the top of the ridge. pic.twitter.com/uyPEgIbduc — Roxanne Williams (@Roxanne_council) December 5, 2017

Little Mountain Fire is over the ridge and in the canyon now. Winds still gusting #SanBernardino pic.twitter.com/bCopap0fUv — Roxanne Williams (@Roxanne_council) December 5, 2017