Rep. John Conyers to Step Down Tuesday Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Posted 7:32 AM, December 5, 2017, by , Updated at 07:36AM, December 5, 2017

Embattled Rep. John Conyers said he’ll step down from his seat in Congress Tuesday and publicly endorsed his son to replace him once he leaves Capitol Hill.

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) questions witnesses during a House Judiciary Committee hearing concerning the oversight of the U.S. refugee admissions program, on Capitol Hill, October 26, 2017 (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Conyers, who spoke for the first time since returning to his home district amid allegations of sexual harassment, made the comments on the Mildred Gaddis radio show in Detroit.

“My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now. This too shall pass,” he said, calling in from a local hospital.

