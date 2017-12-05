Small Brush Fire Breaks Out in Porter Ranch as Larger Blazes Rage in SoCal

A small brush fire was knocked down in Porter Ranch on Tuesday afternoon, marking yet another blaze across smoke-filled Southern California.

The fire was reported at 2:08 p.m. from 11131 N. Tampa Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The California Highway Patrol’s traffic log indicated the blaze was moving southbound from the 118 Freeway toward a residential area.

It grew to 4 to 5 acres but no one was injured and no structures were damaged, the Fire Department said. The fire was put out by about four dozen firefighters in about 1 1/2 hours.

Porter Ranch is on fire now y’all pic.twitter.com/lo10aB4TrA — chan (@chanshortstack) December 5, 2017

Eastbound 118 Freeway lanes were shut down temporarily about 2:30 p.m., but several lanes reopened just before 3 p.m., the log stated.

The fire is burning in a largely residential area about 10 miles west of the 11,000-acre Creek Fire in the San Gabriel Mountain foothills above Sylmar.

The 50,000-acre Thomas Fire broke out Monday night about 30 miles west-northwest of the Porter Ranch fire’s location. Several other fires are also burning in the region.