SoCal Hit With Worst Santa Ana Winds in a Decade as Wildfires Rage Out of Control

The last time a powerful Santa Ana wind event in Southern California lasted three days — as the current one is expected to — was in 2007, when wildfires destroyed thousands of homes and killed 10 people as they raked across the region, the National Weather Service said.

Ten years later, potent winds are again whipping flames through foothill communities as crews race to keep up.

Firefighters on Tuesday were battling at least five separate blazes across Ventura, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties that have burned more than 160 homes, displaced tens of thousands of residents and scorched more than 55,000 acres.

Winds on Tuesday were measured at up to 60 mph with gusts blasting over hill tops at nearly 70 mph, said National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell. The winds are expected to remain fairly constant through Thursday, when they will peak at night. The winds will begin to subside Friday, he said.

