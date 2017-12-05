Some Fire Hydrants in Thomas Fire Didn’t Work Because of Power Outages, Other Problems

The combination of power outages and a rapidly spreading fire have caused problems for firefighters battling the Thomas fire.

Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Steve Kaufmann said that because of various power outages, some pumping systems in the area were inoperable.

Some fire hydrants could not get water pumped to them because there was no power, officials said, though it was unclear how many hydrants were affected.

Early Tuesday, as the fire was approaching Ventura, officials said they struggled with hydrants not working.

