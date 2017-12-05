Thomas Fire Day 2: List of Evacuations, Shelters and Road Closures in Ventura County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wildfire is burning out of control in several cities of Ventura County, promoting thousands of evacuations, causing hazardous road conditions and causing widespread power outages.

The fast-moving Thomas Fire has charred about 45,000 acres as of 7 a.m. Tuesday and is being pushed by gusty Santa Ana winds. The blaze started about 6:30 p.m. Monday north of Santa Paula and has made its way into the city of Ventura and toward Highway 33 in Ojai, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

At least 150 structures have been destroyed and many continue to be threatened. The Los Angeles Times reported that more than 7,700 homes were under the evacuation order. Aerial and ground video showed several homes burning in Ventura.

A mansion on fire on Island View Drive in Ventura. #ThomasFire pic.twitter.com/03Cy3wxXdH — Marcus Yam (@yamphoto) December 5, 2017

Here is a full list of evacuations, shelters, road closures and power outages.

Mandatory Evacuations:

-West of Dickenson Road, north of Monte Vista Drive along Highway 150 and south of Thomas Aquinas College to the area of Bridge Road.

-West of Dickenson Road to Atmore Road, north of Foothill Road and west to Wheeler Canyon Road

-North of the 150 from Koenigstein Road west to the Dennison Grade, north to Reeves Road, east to McAndrew Road and north to Grand Avenue.

-North of Foothill Road west to Wheeler Canyon Road, north to Canada Larga Road and east to Barlow Canyon Road.

-South of Highway 33, east of Main Street, north of Foothill Road and Hall Canyon Road, and west of Canada Larga Road

-All hillside neighborhoods above Foothill Road to Poinsettia Pavilion.

-The Ondulando and Clear Point neighborhoods.

-Neighborhoods north of Main Street to Shell Road.

Voluntary evacuations:

-Santa Paula: Hwy 150 corridor north of Monte Vista

-Ventura: South of Loma Vista, east of Day Road.

-Residents west of Victoria Avenue and north of Telegraph Road.

-East of Victoria, north of Loma Vista, South of Foothill Road and west of Wells Road

Most up to date fire perimeter map of the #ThomasFire posted during the a.m. operational briefing happening now! @VCFD #VCFD pic.twitter.com/0lxxgvctX4 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 5, 2017

Evacuations centers:

-Evacuation centers have opened at the Miners Building of the Ventura County Fairgrounds, which includes an animal shelter for all types of animals, 10 West Harbor Boulevard in Ventura.

-Nordhoff High School, 1401 Maricopa Hwy. in Ojai

-Oxnard College gym, 4000 South Rose Ave., in Oxnard.

Road closures:

-Highway 150 at Reeves Road on the east end of the Ojai Valley.

-Highway 150 at Stonegate in Santa Paula.

-Highway 150 at Telegraph Road in Santa Paula.

-Highway 150 at Richmond Road in Santa Paula.

-Foothill Road at Olive, Cummings, Wells and Briggs roads in the Santa Paula and Ventura area.

Power outages:

About 20,000 Southern California Edison customers remain without power in Ventura County, according to the agency. Crews worked overnight to help restore power. Edison advises residents to be prepared to be without power "for days" because of damages caused by the fire.

School closures for Tuesday:

-Santa Clara Elementary, 20030 East Telegraph Rd in Santa Paula

-All Ventura Unified School District

-All Hueneme Elementary School District

-All Santa Paula School Districts

-Ventura Community College

-Thomas Aquinas College

-All Mesa Union School District

-All Briggs School District

-All Mupu School District

-All Oxnard Elementary School District

-All Ventura County Office of Education schools

Visit readyventuracounty.org for updates on evacuations.

#ThomasFire Wind driven smoke plume seen from Ventura Harbor at sunrise pic.twitter.com/yL2QV0hKav — Al Seib (@AlSeibPhoto) December 5, 2017