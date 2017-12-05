U-Haul Offers 30 Days of Free Storage for Residents Impacted by Thomas and Creek Fires

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage to residents who have been impacted by the Thomas and Creek fires, the company announced Tuesday.

U-Hauls in the San Fernando Valley and San Luis Obispo made seven self-storage facilities in six cities available for their disaster relief program.

“Many of our neighbors are in harm’s way because of these fires,” Chad Farren, president of the company for the San Fernando area said in a news release. “We want to provide them a secure place to store their belongings at no charge for 30 days.”

Southern California residents seeking assistance can contact participating stores:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altadena

2320 N. Lincoln Ave. (626) 791-0952.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sun Valley

7721 Hollywood Way. (818) 768-4100.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Canyon Country

27150 Sierra Hwy. (661) 251-4444.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Atwater Village

2671 Fletcher Drive. (323) 664-3516.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panorama City

7885 Nelson Road, Unit B. (818) 574-3359.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Pasadena

3559 E. Colorado Blvd. (626) 795-2102.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pasadena

552 S. Raymond Ave. (626) 795-6888.