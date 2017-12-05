Wind-Driven Thomas Fire Explodes to 31,000 Acres; Structures Destroyed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wind-driven brush fire that broke out north of Santa Paula Monday afternoon, forcing thousands of evacuations, has burned into the Ventura city limits Tuesday morning.

The fire, dubbed the Thomas Fire, exploded to 31,000 acres -- nearly 50 square miles -- overnight and is 0 percent contained, according to Ventura County’s emergency information website.

About 500 firefighters from several agencies are actively fighting the fire, which is threatening structures throughout the area.

Video showed several structures burning Tuesday morning.

Additional firefighters are expected to arrive on scene Tuesday, but the intensity of the fire, which is being pushed by strong east winds, is keeping firefighters from accessing certain areas.

The County of Ventura, City of Santa Paula and City of Ventura have all proclaimed a local emergency.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for thousands of homes in the following areas:

Residents in Santa Paula east of Dickenson Road, north of Monte Vista Drive along Highway 150 and South of Thomas Aquinas College to the area of Say Road.

Residents in Santa Paula west of Dickenson Road to Atmore Road, north of Foothill Road and west to Wheeler Canyon Road.

Residents in Upper Ojai north of Highway 150 from Koenigstein Road west to the Dennison Grade, north to Reeves Road, east to McAndrew Road and north to Grand Avenue.

Residents in Santa Paula and Ventura north of Foothill Road west to Wheeler Canyon Road, north to Canada Larga Road and east to Barlow Canyon Road.

Residents in Ventura, CA south of Highway 33, east of Main St, north of Foothill Road and Hall Canyon Road and west of Canada Larga Road.

Evacuation shelters are open at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building. The shelter is also available for all types of animals and is located at 10 West Harbor Avenue in Ventura.

A second shelter is also open at Nordhoff High School at 1401 Maricopa Highway in Ojai.

The Ventura Unified School District and the Hueneme Elementary School District will be closed Tuesday.

The fire broke out about 6:25 p.m. Monday above Steckel Park north of Santa Paula and burned along Highway 150.

There has been one confirmed fatality associated with the fire, from a vehicle crash, authorities said.

The fire also broke out amid a red flag warning in the county Monday. Officials warned of extreme fire danger in the region hours before the blaze erupted.

Gusts between 50 and 70 mph are possible through early Tuesday morning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Today through Thursday, there will be the potential for the strongest and longest duration Santa Ana wind event we have had so far this season. Gusts between 50 and 70 mph are possible during the peak of the event Monday night into Tuesday. Be fire aware and fire safe. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/Oh0c9sXb4C — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 4, 2017