265 LAUSD Schools in San Fernando Valley, Area Around Skirball Fire Closed Through Friday Because of Brush Fires

A total of 265 Los Angeles Unified School District schools in the San Fernando Valley and the west side of Los Angeles will be closed through Friday because of ongoing issues related to the Creek and Skirball fires, officials said Wednesday.

Seventeen of the schools are ones affected by the 475-acre Skirball Fire, which has burned four homes, temporarily closed the 405 Freeway and prompted evacuations in the upscale neighborhood. That blaze is 5 percent contained.

The Creek Fire, which has been burning in the Sylmar area since Tuesday afternoon, is 0 percent contained at 11,377 acres.

“Students and staff at affected schools should NOT come to school Thursday or Friday,” LAUSD officials said on their website Wednesday afternoon.

All other schools in the district are expected to remain open on Thursday and Friday, but officials advise parents to check their website in case that changes.

The affected schools are in the local district northwest, northeast and west.

Los Angeles County officials have declared unhealthy air quality in areas of the San Fernando Valley, Lake View Terrace, Sylmar, Malibu and Santa Monica.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.

Numerous schools are also expected to be closed in several Ventura County school district as the Thomas Fire continues to burn and cause issues there.