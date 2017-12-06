× 4.0 Earthquake Among Several Small Quakes to Hit San Diego County

San Diego County on Wednesday was hit with several small earth quakes, the largest with a magnitude of 4.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude-4.0 temblor struck shortly after 4:30 p.m. and was centered near Julian, about 46 miles south northeast of San Diego and 46 miles south of Palm Springs, USGS reported. Light to moderate shaking was felt throughout the county.

It was followed up by a 3.0 earthquake in the same area about 5 minutes later.

Then, shortly before 8 p.m., a magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near the same area as the earlier temblors.

Caltech reported several smaller quakes near Julian throughout the day.

No damages or injuries were reported.