Complaints of 'Foul Odor' in I.E. Apartment Leads to Discovery of Dead Woman, 4-Year-Old Boy; Murder-Suicide Suspected

A woman and a 4-year-old boy were found dead inside a Rancho Cucamonga apartment late Wednesday morning, and authorities are investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

About 11:35 a.m., deputies responded to the Avana Apartments, in the 10400 block of Arrow Route, after an employee reported finding a dead person inside one of the units, the department said in a news release.

Employees entered the apartment after receiving complaints of a “foul odor” coming from inside and discovered the dead child, according to the release.

Deputies went inside and confirmed the boy and a 29-year-old woman were dead inside. Authorities have not released the names of the deceased, nor have they said whether the two were related.

The incident remains under investigation, but homicide detectives think the woman killed the boy and then herself.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective James Williams at 909-387-3589. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 1-800-782-7463 or through the website http://www.wetip.com.