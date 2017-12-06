Getty Center Closes as Skirball Fire Burns in Bel-Air, But Flames Pose no Threat to Art

The Getty Center has closed for the day because of wildfires burning across the 405 Freeway, but officials say the flames pose no immediate danger to the museum’s art.

“The safest place for the art is right here at the Getty,” Ron Hartwig, the Getty’s vice president of communications, said Wednesday after the freeway had been shut down and images of ominous smoke and flames near the museum appeared on social media.

Right now, Hartwig said, “Our greatest concern is for our neighbors.”

Part of the confidence at the Getty Center stems from how the complex of buildings was designed and constructed more than 20 years ago.

