Live: New Brush Fire Burning Near Getty Center in Brentwood

Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations

Posted 7:00 AM, December 6, 2017, by , Updated at 07:10AM, December 6, 2017

MOVIE NOMINEES:

Best Picture

  • The Big Sick
  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • The Florida Project
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Best Actor

  • Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
  • James Franco – The Disaster Artist
  • Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger
  • Tom Hanks – The Post
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
  • Daniel Day Lewis – Phantom Thread
  • Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Best Actress

  • Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
  • Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep – The Post

Best Supporting Actor

  • Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
  • Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
  • Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
  • Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Patrick Stewart – Logan
  • Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name

Best Supporting Actress

  • Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
  • Hong Chau – Downsizing
  • Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
  • Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
  • Allison Janney – I, Tonya
  • Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Best Young Actor/Actress

  • Mckenna Grace – Gifted
  • Dafne Keen – Logan
  • Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project
  • Millicent Simmonds – Wonderstruck
  • Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

Best Acting Ensemble

  • Dunkirk
  • Lady Bird
  • Mudbound
  • The Post
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

  • Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
  • Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
  • Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
  • Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name
  • Jordan Peele – Get Out
  • Steven Spielberg – The Post

 

TV NOMINEES:

Best Talk Show

  • Ellen
  • Harry
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Late Late Show with James Corden
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Animated Series

  • Archer
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • BoJack Horseman
  • Danger & Eggs
  • Rick and Morty
  • The Simpsons

Best Unstructured Reality Series

  • Born This Way
  • Ice Road Truckers
  • Intervention
  • Live PD
  • Ride with Norman Reedus
  • Teen Mom

Best Structured Reality Series

  • The Carbonaro Effect
  • Fixer Upper
  • The Profit
  • Shark Tank
  • Undercover Boss
  • Who Do You Think You Are?

Best Reality Competition Series

  • America’s Got Talent
  • Chopped
  • Dancing with the Stars
  • Project Runway
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Voice

Best Reality Show Host

  • Ted Allen – Chopped
  • Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent
  • Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars
  • Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance
  • Joanna and Chip Gaines – Fixer Upper
  • RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Limited Series

  • American Vandal (Netflix)
  • Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
  • Godless (Netflix)
  • The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for TV

  • Flint (Lifetime)
  • I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
  • The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
  • Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)
  • The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

  • Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)
  • Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
  • Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)
  • Jack O’Connell – Godless (Netflix)
  • Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
  • Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)
  • Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

  • Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)
  • Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
  • Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)
  • Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
  • Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

  • Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)
  • Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)
  • Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
  • Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)
  • Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

  • Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
  • Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
  • Regina King – American Crime (ABC)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
  • Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)

Best Comedy Series

  • The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
  • Black-ish (ABC)
  • GLOW (Netflix)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Modern Family (ABC)
  • Patriot (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)
  • Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)
  • Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
  • Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
  • Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)
  • Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)
  • Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)
  • Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
  • Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
  • Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)
  • Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
  • Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)
  • Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)
  • Ed O’Neill – Modern Family (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
  • Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)
  • Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)
  • Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Best Drama Series

  • American Gods (Starz)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)
  • This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
  • Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)
  • Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

  • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)
  • Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)
  • Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
  • Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)
  • Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Gillian Anderson – American Gods (Starz)
  • Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Cush Jumbo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Margo Martindale – Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
  • Chrissy Metz – This Is Us (NBC)