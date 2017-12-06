Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations

MOVIE NOMINEES:
Best Picture
- The Big Sick
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Florida Project
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
- James Franco – The Disaster Artist
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger
- Tom Hanks – The Post
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
- Daniel Day Lewis – Phantom Thread
- Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
- Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep – The Post
Best Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
- Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
- Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Patrick Stewart – Logan
- Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name
Best Supporting Actress
- Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
- Hong Chau – Downsizing
- Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
- Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
- Allison Janney – I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Mckenna Grace – Gifted
- Dafne Keen – Logan
- Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project
- Millicent Simmonds – Wonderstruck
- Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
Best Acting Ensemble
- Dunkirk
- Lady Bird
- Mudbound
- The Post
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
- Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
- Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
- Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
- Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name
- Jordan Peele – Get Out
- Steven Spielberg – The Post
TV NOMINEES:
Best Talk Show
- Ellen
- Harry
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Animated Series
- Archer
- Bob’s Burgers
- BoJack Horseman
- Danger & Eggs
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
Best Unstructured Reality Series
- Born This Way
- Ice Road Truckers
- Intervention
- Live PD
- Ride with Norman Reedus
- Teen Mom
Best Structured Reality Series
- The Carbonaro Effect
- Fixer Upper
- The Profit
- Shark Tank
- Undercover Boss
- Who Do You Think You Are?
Best Reality Competition Series
- America’s Got Talent
- Chopped
- Dancing with the Stars
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Voice
Best Reality Show Host
- Ted Allen – Chopped
- Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent
- Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars
- Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance
- Joanna and Chip Gaines – Fixer Upper
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Limited Series
- American Vandal (Netflix)
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Fargo (FX)
- Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- Godless (Netflix)
- The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
Best Movie Made for TV
- Flint (Lifetime)
- I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)
- The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)
- Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
- Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)
- Jack O’Connell – Godless (Netflix)
- Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
- Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)
- Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)
- Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
- Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)
- Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)
- Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)
- Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- Regina King – American Crime (ABC)
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)
Best Comedy Series
- The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
- Black-ish (ABC)
- GLOW (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Modern Family (ABC)
- Patriot (Amazon)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)
- Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)
- Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
- Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
- Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)
- Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)
- Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)
- Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
- Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
- Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)
- Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
- Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)
- Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)
- Ed O’Neill – Modern Family (ABC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
- Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)
- Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)
- Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Best Drama Series
- American Gods (Starz)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
- Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)
- Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)
- Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)
- Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson – American Gods (Starz)
- Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Cush Jumbo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Margo Martindale – Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
- Chrissy Metz – This Is Us (NBC)