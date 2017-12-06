Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations

MOVIE NOMINEES:

Best Picture

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger

Tom Hanks – The Post

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Daniel Day Lewis – Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Patrick Stewart – Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Holly Hunter – The Big Sick

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Best Young Actor/Actress

Mckenna Grace – Gifted

Dafne Keen – Logan

Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project

Millicent Simmonds – Wonderstruck

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

Best Acting Ensemble

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Mudbound

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Steven Spielberg – The Post

TV NOMINEES:

Best Talk Show

Ellen

Harry

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Animated Series

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Danger & Eggs

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Best Unstructured Reality Series

Born This Way

Ice Road Truckers

Intervention

Live PD

Ride with Norman Reedus

Teen Mom

Best Structured Reality Series

The Carbonaro Effect

Fixer Upper

The Profit

Shark Tank

Undercover Boss

Who Do You Think You Are?

Best Reality Competition Series

America’s Got Talent

Chopped

Dancing with the Stars

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Best Reality Show Host

Ted Allen – Chopped

Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent

Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars

Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance

Joanna and Chip Gaines – Fixer Upper

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Limited Series

American Vandal (Netflix)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for TV

Flint (Lifetime)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)

Jack O’Connell – Godless (Netflix)

Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)

Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)

Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)

Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)

Best Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Ed O’Neill – Modern Family (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)

Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Best Drama Series

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series