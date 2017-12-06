× ‘Let’s Make History’: Los Angeles Lawmakers Back New Regulations on Marijuana Industry

Los Angeles lawmakers backed a host of new regulations for the marijuana industry Wednesday, paving the way for the hotly anticipated business of recreational pot.

Despite a slew of concerns about the exact details of the plan, the Los Angeles City Council voted 12 to 0 for the regulations, which now go to the mayor for his approval.

The elaborate rules reflect a tug-of-war at City Hall over the hopes and fears for the soon-to-be-legalized industry. They have been a prime focus of Council President Herb Wesson, who said Wednesday that cities across the country will be looking to Los Angeles.

“Let’s make history,” Wesson said before the vote.

