New Brush Fire Burning Near Getty Center in Brentwood Area; NB 405 Closed

Firefighters have another brush fire to deal with Wednesday morning as a flames engulfed an area near the Getty Center in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

The fire broke out near the 405 Freeway and Mulholland Drive just before 5 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

The fire had burned about 50 acres, Stewart said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the fire burning on the east side of the freeway, the Getty Center is located to the west of the 405.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of all northbound lanes on the 405 Freeway just after 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The freeway was likely to be impacted for the rest of the morning, Stewart said. “It is going to be a significant commute issue.”

Officials were considering closing the southbound lanes as well.

About 125 firefighters and two helicopters were at the scene battling the blaze, Stewart said.

“We don’t have a good feel on which direction this fire is heading,” Stewart said.

At least one home appeared to be in the path of the fire, aerial video showed.

Winds in the area were blowing at about 25 mph, according to the Fire Department.

No evacuation orders were officially in place, however residents should be prepared to get out quickly, Stewart said.

The Getty Center was already set to be closed Wednesday due to the other wild fires burning in Southern California.

The fire began as crews are spread across Southern California fighting several brush fires, including the Thomas Fire, the Creek Fire and the Rye Fire.

Forecasters are calling for another afternoon of gusty winds, which will help fuel the fires on Wednesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.