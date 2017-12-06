‘Out of Control’ Thomas Fire in Ventura County Grows to 65,000 Acres After Jumping 101 Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An erratic fire in Ventura County that has burned in several cities has grown to 65,000 acres after jumping the 101 Freeway, authorities said Wednesday.

The Thomas Fire, which began Monday evening north of Santa Paula, remains 0 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

It has burned in areas of Ventura, Santa Paula and made it's way toward the coast near Solimar Breach Tuesday night.

As the “out of control” fire is being pushed by gusty east winds, about 12,000 structures continue to be threatened, the Ventura County Fire Department reported.

Officials have estimated that at least 150 structures have burned, but as crews enter their third day of the fire fight, that number is expected to grow.

Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft continue making water drops and more than 1,000 firefighters are on scene.

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in the county, and county, Ventura and Santa Paula officials have proclaimed a local emergency.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved grants to help cover costs of the Thomas Fire, as well as other blazes burning in Southern California, officials tweeted Wednesday.

We approved Fire Management Assistance Grants for the #ThomasFire, #CreekFire, and #RyeFire to help cover the costs of emergency work in California. Listen to local officials and evacuate if instructed. pic.twitter.com/YviixcV1J6 — FEMA (@fema) December 6, 2017

#ThomasFire [update] Hwy 150 and Hwy 126, north of Santa Paula (Ventura County) is now 65,000 acres. Unified Command: CAL FIRE, @VCFD_PIO, @LosPadresNF and Ventura City FD https://t.co/vfLtDXYjzO pic.twitter.com/hQJnJIomjE — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 6, 2017

Tom and Linda Craft returned to a Ventura neighborhood where her sister lives and discovered charred remains.

Linda Craft said her sister repurchased a home in the neighborhood about six years ago and all of their photos, family archives and special collections are gone.

“We just spent Thanksgiving here,” Linda said outside the home, now a pile of rubble. “It’s been a wonderful family home.”

“It’s absolutely devastating,” Tom Craft said.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place in the following locations:

-Santa Paula: Boundary of Say Road north to Thomas Aquinas, Dickenson Ranch Road east to Santa Paula Creek; Boundary of Monte Vista Street north to city limits; Foothill Road from Steckel to Peck Road to north of city limits

-Unincorporated Santa Paula: North of Foothill Road from Peck Road to Wells Road including: Wheeler Canyon, Aliso Canyon and Rancho Vista; Teloma east to Brent Street; Telegraph Road north to north of Foothill Road; Victoria Road east to Hill Road; Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road; North Ashwood Avenue east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road; North of Foothill Road from Wells Road to Poli Street; North of Main Street from Seward Avenue to Hwy 33 (including the entire Ventura Avenue area.

-Oak View: Boundary of Hwy 33, Creek Road and Hermosa Road

-The entire Community of Casitas Springs.

-East Ojai Valley: Carne Road east to McAndrew Road, Reeves Road north to Thacher Road

-Upper Ojai Valley - Hwy 150 from Dennison Grade east to Osborne Road and all residences north

Voluntary evacuations remain in place in areas of Ventura and Fillmore.

Evacuation centers:

-Ventura: Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building, 10 W Harbor Blvd. This includes an animal shelter for all types of animals.

-Ojai: Nordhoff High School, 1401 Maricopa Hwy.

-Oxnard: Oxnard College Gymnasium, 4000 South Rose Ave.

-Santa Paula: Santa Paula Community Center, 530 West Main St.

-Fillmore: Veteran's Memorial Building, 511 2nd Street.

-U.C. Santa Barbara: Santa Barbara Multi Activity Center, 552 University Road.

Road Closures:

-Highway 150 at Reeves Road on the east end of the Ojai Valley.

-Highway 150 at Stonegate in Santa Paula.

-Highway 150 at Telegraph Road in Santa Paula.

-Highway 150 at Richmond Road in Santa Paula.

-Foothill Road at Olive, Cummings, Wells and Briggs roads in the Santa Paula and Ventura area.

-Creek Road north of Highway 33.

School closures:

-ACE Charter High School

-Briggs School District

-Conejo Valley Unified School District

-CSU Channel Islands

-Fillmore Unified School District

-Hueneme Elementary School District

-Mesa Union Elementary School District

-Moorpark Unified School District

-Mupu Elementary School District

-Ocean View School District

-Ojai Unified School District

-Oxnard Elementary School District

-Oxnard Union High School District

-Pleasant Valley School District

-Rio Elementary School District

-Saint Anthony's School

-Santa Clara Elementary School District (Santa Paula)

-Santa Paula Unified School District

-Simi Valley Unified School District

-University Preparation Charter School

-VCOE Career Education Center Sites

-VCOE-Operated School Sites and Classrooms

-Ventura Charter School

-Ventura Unified School District

-Moorpark College

-Oxnard College

-Ventura College

-Thomas Aquinas College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video