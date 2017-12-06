Sal LaBarbera, Former LAPD Homicide Detective

Sal LaBarbera is a former Los Angeles Police Department homicide detective and detective supervisor in LAPD’s South Bureau. Sal was widely known on social media as “LA Murder Cop” and gained a reputation for being both a tenacious investigator and a compassionate advocate for the families of murder victims.

In retirement, Sal is a Hollywood writer, producer and host, and he can currently be seen in the History Channel’s “The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer.” The serial killer terrorized California during the 1960s and 70s with a series of murders. He sent letters and bizarre codes to news organizations and others, taunting investigators and the public. The Zodiac claimed that if detectives could break the codes, they would be able to identify and find him. He was never captured.

During this podcast, Sal describes how he and cold case expert Kenneth Mains work with a team of code breakers in “The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer” to try to decipher the codes and to find the serial killer.

