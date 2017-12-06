× Skirball Fire Burns Near Rupert Murdoch’s Bel-Air Vineyard

The Bel-Air fire that has destroyed homes and forced major evacuations is burning near the vineyard estate of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

On Moraga Drive on Wednesday, gray smoke surrounded Murdoch’s property, but neither the buildings nor the vineyards had burned.

The 16-acre Moraga Vineyards estate has a Hollywood connection.

The property was once owned by Victor Fleming, director of “The Wizard of Oz” and “Gone With the Wind.” Fleming built the home in 1939, the same year that both films were produced. Fleming kept horses and boarded a few, including those of his friend Clark Gable. In 1959, Thomas V. Jones and his wife, Ruth, purchased the property. Jones spent many years staring at the gorse-choked hillsides that rose steeply up from the house before setting down vines in 1978.

