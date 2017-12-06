× SoCal Wildfires: Latest Numbers for Skirball, Thomas, Creek, Rye and Little Mountain Fires

Multiple fires continue to burn throughout Southern California on Wednesday, charring tens of thousands of acres, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of residents, and destroying dozens of homes and structures. Here are the latest figures for the wildfires in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

(A map of the fires can be found here.)

Skirball Fire (Bel-Air):

Started: Dec. 6, about 4:50 a.m.

Acreage: 475

Containment: 5 percent

Number of Evacuated Residents: 46,000

Number of structures damaged/destroyed: Four homes destroyed, 11 homes damaged

Thomas Fire (Ventura County):

Started: Dec. 4, about 6:35 p.m.

Acreage: 90,000 (140 square miles)

Containment: 5 percent

Number of Evacuated Residents: 5,000

Number of structures damaged/destroyed: At least 150

Structures threatened: 65,000

Total personnel: 1,776

Creek Fire (Sylmar area):

Started: Dec. 5, about 3:45 a.m.

Acreage: 11,377 (17.7 square miles)

Containment: 5 percent

Number of Evacuated Residents: 110,000 households (about 250,000 people, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Number of structures damaged/destroyed: 30 structures (20 in Kagel Canyon, 10 in the city of L.A.)

Structures threatened: 2,500

Total personnel: 1,510

Rye Fire (Santa Clarita area):

Started: Dec. 5, about 9:55 a.m.

Acreage: 7,000 Acres

Containment: 5 percent

Mandatory Evacuations: Lifted, but voluntary ones remain in place

Total personnel: More than 750

Little Mountain Fire (San Bernardino):

Started: Dec. 5, about 12:30 p.m.

Acreage: 100 Acres

Containment: 75 percent

Number of injuries: At least 2 burn patients

Mandatory Evacuations: Lifted

