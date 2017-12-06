SoCal Wildfires: Latest Numbers for Skirball, Thomas, Creek, Rye and Little Mountain Fires
Multiple fires continue to burn throughout Southern California on Wednesday, charring tens of thousands of acres, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of residents, and destroying dozens of homes and structures. Here are the latest figures for the wildfires in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.
(A map of the fires can be found here.)
Skirball Fire (Bel-Air):
Started: Dec. 6, about 4:50 a.m.
Acreage: 475
Containment: 5 percent
Number of Evacuated Residents: 46,000
Number of structures damaged/destroyed: Four homes destroyed, 11 homes damaged
Latest info here.
Thomas Fire (Ventura County):
Started: Dec. 4, about 6:35 p.m.
Acreage: 90,000 (140 square miles)
Containment: 5 percent
Number of Evacuated Residents: 5,000
Number of structures damaged/destroyed: At least 150
Structures threatened: 65,000
Total personnel: 1,776
Latest info here.
Creek Fire (Sylmar area):
Started: Dec. 5, about 3:45 a.m.
Acreage: 11,377 (17.7 square miles)
Containment: 5 percent
Number of Evacuated Residents: 110,000 households (about 250,000 people, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
Number of structures damaged/destroyed: 30 structures (20 in Kagel Canyon, 10 in the city of L.A.)
Structures threatened: 2,500
Total personnel: 1,510
Latest info here.
Rye Fire (Santa Clarita area):
Started: Dec. 5, about 9:55 a.m.
Acreage: 7,000 Acres
Containment: 5 percent
Mandatory Evacuations: Lifted, but voluntary ones remain in place
Total personnel: More than 750
Read more here.
Little Mountain Fire (San Bernardino):
Started: Dec. 5, about 12:30 p.m.
Acreage: 100 Acres
Containment: 75 percent
Number of injuries: At least 2 burn patients
Mandatory Evacuations: Lifted
Read more here.