× Tech Tools for Parents

The technology that can make you an all-star parent! Monitor your kids’ social media, find a trusted sitter and more.

Parenting can be a challenge, but these tech tools can help!

We talked to mommy blogger Jennifer Brandt, who runs the website Perfectly Disheveled.

“I think the hardest part of being a mom is letting the guilt go. We’re not perfect, it’s never easy, it never looks great but it’s very rewarding at the end of the day when your kids hug you and kiss you,” explained Brandt, a mother of two.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Facebook or Twitter for cool apps, tech tricks & tips!

She shared her thoughts on several helpful parenting tech tools.

Bambino

Bambino is an app that helps you find babysitter referrals through your social network. Parents and sitters login with Facebook to confirm their identity and connect with friends. Bambino also tracks how long the sitter works and parents can pay right through the app!

“So what’s the best way to find a sitter? It’s through somebody that you know,” explained Brandt.

Cocoon Cam

Cocoon Cam is a baby breathing monitor with HD video and streaming audio. It connects to your phone or tablet so you can monitor your child both visually and through stats like breathing and sleep analysis. The best part is that nothing is attached to your child. Instant Alerts let you know if Cocoon senses something out of the ordinary that might require a parent’s attention.

“You can stream this video anywhere, anytime. It’s always on your phone [like] a nest cam but only to detect the breathing of your baby,” explained Brandt.

Bark

If you’re wondering what your kids are up to on social media, Bark can help. The service works with various services including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and texts. Instead of making parents comb through a list of messages, Bark uses artificial intelligence to identify potential issues. Bark also offers parents advice on how to address various digital dangers. The service costs $9 a month or $99 for the year.

Lansinoh Smartpump

The Lansinoh Baby Smartpump is a physical device and app that help you keep track of everything feeding related to your baby. Track pumping sessions and breastfeeding sessions including the duration and side of the feed. And yes, the app lets you keep a diaper log… every parent’s dream task!

Special thanks to Pint Size Kids in Sherman Oaks for letting us shoot our segment at their amazing play facility!