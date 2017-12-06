Thousands Remain Evacuated as Crews Battle for Control of Creek Fire; 210 Freeway Reopens

This is a developing wildfire story. Please check back frequently for updates.

Fire crews continued working Wednesday on an out-of-control brush fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest about four miles east of Sylmar early Tuesday morning and eventually prompted officials to close the 210 Freeway through Sylmar.

The fire, dubbed the Creek Fire, was still 0 percent contained Wednesday, but officials were able to reopen the 210 Freeway just before 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 30 structures were destroyed in the fire, including 20 in the Kagel Canyon area and 10 in the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in an update.

The fire has burned 11,377 acres – or about 18 square miles – as of Wednesday morning, the InciWeb incident information website posted just before 9 a.m.

Officials believe the fire has likely grown past 14,000 acres but have not yet confirmed the number, Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said.

Nearly 600 firefighters have been called to battle the blaze, which was being pushed by wind gusts between 50 and 65 mph, the website stated.

The fire crossed the 210 Freeway between Sunland Boulevard and Wheatland Avenue Tuesday night and threatened 2,500 structures.

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people have been asked to evacuate their homes.

Three Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were injured battling the blaze, but all were in stable condition, according to the Fire Department.

The area north of the 210 Freeway from Lowell Boulevard on the east to the Glenoaks Boulevard off ramp on the west is under a mandatory evacuation order, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Evacuations have also been ordered in the Shadow Hills area, between Wentworth Street to the north, Wheatland Avenue on the west and Sunland Boulevard to the south.

Several evacuation centers were open to the thousands in need at the following locations:

Sylmar Recreation Center (13109 Borden Ave., Sylmar)

Branford Recreation Center (13306 Branford Street, Pacoima)

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center (10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima)

Sun Valley Recreation Center (8133 Vineland Ave, Sun Valley)

Sepulveda Recreation Center (8825 Kester Ave, Panorama City)

Granada Hills Recreation Center (16730 Chatsworth St, Granada Hills)

Stonehurst Recreation Center (9901 Dronefield Ave, Sun Valley)

Valley Plaza Recreation Center (12240 Archwood St, North Hollywood)

North Hollywood Recreation Center (11430 Chandler Blvd, North Hollywood)

Chatsworth South Recreation Center (22360 Devonshire St, Chatsworth)

Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Recreation Center (14201 Huston Street, Sherman Oaks)

Mason Recreation Center (10500 Mason Ave, Chatsworth)

Balboa Recreation Center (17015 Burbank Blvd, Encino)

Lanark Recreation Center (21816 Lanark St, Canoga Park)

Chevy Chase Recreation Center (4165 Chevy Chase Dr, Atwater Village)

Yosemite Recreation Center (1840 Yosemite Dr, Eagle Rock)

Woodland Hills Recreation Center (5858 Shoup Ave, Woodland Hills)

Delano Recreation Center (15100 Erwin St, Van Nuys)

Victory Vineland Recreation Center (11117 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood)

Glassell Recreation Center (3650 Verdugo Road, Glassell Park)

For Small Animals:

West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer St., Chatsworth)

East Valley Animal Shelter (14409 Vanowen St., Van Nuys)

For Large Animals:

Pierce College (6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills)

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds (2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster)

The following area schools remained closed Wednesday:

Apperson Street Elementary School Brainard Elementary School Harding Elementary School Hubbard Elementary School Mount Gleason Middle School Mount Lukens Continuation High Mountain View Elementary School Pinewood Avenue Elementary School Pinewood Avenue Early Education Center Plainview Academic Charter Academy Stonehurst Avenue Elementary School Sunland Elementary School Vaughn Early Education Center Verdugo Hills Senior High School



The fire was first reported about 3:45 a.m. in the 11300 block of North Riverwood Drive, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news release Tuesday night. Earlier, officials said the fire broke out near Gold Creek Road and Little Tujunga Canyon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.