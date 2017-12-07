× California’s 14 Republicans in the House Watch Tax Bill Negotiations Closely

Vulnerable California Republicans say they are watching closely as House leaders work on a final tax bill with the Senate, hoping they’ll win back some popular deductions that would lower tax bills in their districts.

California Republican votes may prove essential to the final tax bill’s chances, and some have signaled they are willing to vote against it.

Rep. Steve Knight, who was among the California Republicans who voted for the House version after being promised changes in the final bill, said he’s meeting with House leaders multiple times a day to reach a compromise.

“I have made it very clear that this has got to be something very comfortable for me,” Knight of Palmdale said. “I’ve been very clear that I could be a no on this without a problem.”

