‘You Deserve a Donut’: Children Write Messages of Support for Deputies Assisting With 7,000-Acre Rye Fire in Santa Clarita

L.A. County deputies shared a touching, yet humorous, photo of a third grader expressing their gratitude for public safety officials’ lifesaving work as they battle the Rye fire in the Santa Clarita area for a third day Thursday.

The third grade class at Albert Einstein Academy spent time penning letters that were received by the Santa Clarita Valley station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which has more than 100 deputies assigned to the fire.

Officials posted a photo of one, which read, “Thank you for protecting us from danger and keeping us safe from fires. You deserve a donut.”

“Thank you for protecting us from danger & keeping us safe from Fire. You deserve a donut.” pic.twitter.com/lKa32TuBLq — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) December 7, 2017

More than 900 firefighters have been battling the blaze nonstop since it broke out Tuesday morning in the area of 25101 Rye Canyon Loop. Another 120 deputies and support staff were from the Sheriff’s Department were also assigned to assist with evacuations and safeguard properties.

On Thursday, the flames covered 7,000 acres and were 15 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Crews made gains in containment overnight, but red flag conditions that will persist through Sunday mean the situation could quickly change.

One structure had been destroyed, and more than 5,400 structures more were threatened, firefighters said. Several residents throughout the area were ordered to evacuate; a map can be found here.

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which officials expect to be fully contained around Dec. 15. The fire’s cause was still under investigation.

It is one of at least five massive fires burning across Southern California, including the Thomas fire in Ventura County, the Creek fire near Sylmar, the Skirball fire near Bel-Air and the Liberty fire in the Murrieta area.