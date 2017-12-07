Driver Sought After 4 Severely, 1 Critically Injured in Los Feliz ‘Road Rage’ Hit-and-Run Crash: LAPD

Five people — including three teenagers —suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash stemming from “road rage” and now law enforcement is searching for the driver, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

One of the victims was left critically injured, police said. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday after one car cut off another one at the intersection of Tica Drive and Los Feliz Boulevard, according to LAPD.

The two cars involved were a Chrysler PT Cruiser and possibly a Chrysler Sebring and they got into a “dispute over driving behavior” shortly before the crash, a news release from LAPD states. The Sebring cut off the PT Cruiser and then stopped in front of it, police said.

At that point, the Sebring “swerved” to the left side to avoid hitting the other car and slammed into oncoming traffic on Los Feliz Boulevard as a result, LAPD officials said.

The PT Cruiser then got into a head-on collision with an Infiniti G35, police said, and then the Sebring fled the scene of the collision it’s accused of causing. The driver of the Sebring allegedly did not get out of the car to offer help or identify who he or she was.

Five people were injured and transported for medical care after the collision — including one person from the PT Cruiser and four from the Infiniti, police said. Four of them had severe but non-life-threatening injuries while the fifth person, a teen, suffered severe head trauma and is in critical condition.

The driver of the car that allegedly caused the crash — which police believe was possibly a Chrysler Sebring — was described by LAPD as a white man. The car was described as a four-door white vehicle.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to those who come forward with information about the crash, who can contact the LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713.