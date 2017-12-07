Fast-Moving Brush Fire Scorches Over 220 Acres in Murrieta; Homes Threatened

Live Video: Crews Battle 100-Acre Wildfire Burning Near Murrieta

Posted 2:37 PM, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 03:40PM, December 7, 2017

This is a developing wildfire story. Please check back frequently for updates.

A brush fire was spreading rapidly through the Murrieta area Thursday afternoon, forcing schools to close and residents to evacutate.

The blaze, being dubbed the Liberty Fire, was first reported around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Los Alamos and Liberty roads in an unincorporated area of Riverside County, according to Cal Fire. It was not at all contained.

By 3:30 p.m., it had burned 220 acres, Cal Fire said in a tweet.

Residents on the following streets were ordered to evacuate:

  • Los Alamos Road
  • Liberty Road
  • Mary Place
  • Via Mira Mosa
  • Madelda Lane
  • Skipper Road
  • Ernest Way
  • Mesa Avenue

Several schools closed early due to the impending flames, including:

  • Monte Vista Elementary
  • Rail Ranch Elementary
  • Lisa J. Mails Elementary
  • Dorothy McElhinney Middle School
  • Vista Murrieta High School

Evacuation centers were set up at:

  • Great Oak High School, at 32555 Deer Hollow Way in Temecula
  • Murrieta Mesa High School, located at 24801 Monroe St. in Murrieta

A second fire was also reported in the area of Guava Street and Hayes Avenue, the Murrieta Police Department said after 2 p.m. It’s not clear what happened with the blaze.

