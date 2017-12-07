Fast-Moving Brush Fire Scorches Over 220 Acres in Murrieta; Homes Threatened

This is a developing wildfire story. Please check back frequently for updates.
A brush fire was spreading rapidly through the Murrieta area Thursday afternoon, forcing schools to close and residents to evacutate.
The blaze, being dubbed the Liberty Fire, was first reported around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Los Alamos and Liberty roads in an unincorporated area of Riverside County, according to Cal Fire. It was not at all contained.
By 3:30 p.m., it had burned 220 acres, Cal Fire said in a tweet.
Residents on the following streets were ordered to evacuate:
- Los Alamos Road
- Liberty Road
- Mary Place
- Via Mira Mosa
- Madelda Lane
- Skipper Road
- Ernest Way
- Mesa Avenue
Several schools closed early due to the impending flames, including:
- Monte Vista Elementary
- Rail Ranch Elementary
- Lisa J. Mails Elementary
- Dorothy McElhinney Middle School
- Vista Murrieta High School
Evacuation centers were set up at:
- Great Oak High School, at 32555 Deer Hollow Way in Temecula
- Murrieta Mesa High School, located at 24801 Monroe St. in Murrieta
A second fire was also reported in the area of Guava Street and Hayes Avenue, the Murrieta Police Department said after 2 p.m. It’s not clear what happened with the blaze.