Fast-Moving Brush Fire Scorches Over 220 Acres in Murrieta; Homes Threatened

This is a developing wildfire story. Please check back frequently for updates.

A brush fire was spreading rapidly through the Murrieta area Thursday afternoon, forcing schools to close and residents to evacutate.

The blaze, being dubbed the Liberty Fire, was first reported around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Los Alamos and Liberty roads in an unincorporated area of Riverside County, according to Cal Fire. It was not at all contained.

By 3:30 p.m., it had burned 220 acres, Cal Fire said in a tweet.

Residents on the following streets were ordered to evacuate:

Los Alamos Road

Liberty Road

Mary Place

Via Mira Mosa

Madelda Lane

Skipper Road

Ernest Way

Mesa Avenue

Several schools closed early due to the impending flames, including:

Monte Vista Elementary

Rail Ranch Elementary

Lisa J. Mails Elementary

Dorothy McElhinney Middle School

Vista Murrieta High School

Evacuation centers were set up at:

Great Oak High School, at 32555 Deer Hollow Way in Temecula

Murrieta Mesa High School, located at 24801 Monroe St. in Murrieta

A second fire was also reported in the area of Guava Street and Hayes Avenue, the Murrieta Police Department said after 2 p.m. It’s not clear what happened with the blaze.

