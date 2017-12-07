× L.A. Council Committee Approves ‘Sanctuary’ Label for City, Rules on Border Wall Contractors

A Los Angeles City Council committee backed a plan Thursday to formally declare L.A. a “city of sanctuary” — a symbolic gesture that comes as city leaders battle President Trump’s administration over immigration policies.

The council’s Immigrant Affairs, Civil Rights and Equity Committee voted to formally adopt the “sanctuary” label and to require businesses with city contracts to disclose if they are working on Trump’s proposed border wall. The full council must sign off on the proposals.

City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who chairs the committee, said it was moving to protect the city’s “harmony from the irrational, erratic actions of the Trump administration.”

The label doesn’t provide any new protections for those without legal status living in L.A. However, council members will consider proposals to help immigrants in the coming months.

