Many Remain in Shelters With Creek Fire Near Sylmar 10% Contained

Thousands remained evacuated as containment inched up to 10 percent in the Creek fire, which continued to smolder near Sylmar Thursday, officials said.

The fire has spread across 12,605 acres, or nearly 20 square miles, since breaking out early Tuesday morning in the area of Kagel Canyon Road, north of Lake View Terrace. But the blaze did not grow overnight Wednesday, according to CalFire.

At least 30 structures have been destroyed — including 20 in the Kagel Canyon area and 10 in the city of Los Angeles — and another 2,500 remained under threat Thursday, fire officials said.

Fire crews were continuing to struggle with strong winds up to 70 mph, poor access and steep, rugged terrain, CalFire said. Two people were hurt in the blaze, but the circumstances and extent of the injuries were unclear.

Sheriff's officials did not provide an update on the number of residents who remained evacuated, but on Thursday about 250,000 people were under evacuation orders. A map of currently evacuated areas and shelters can be found here.

Several schools were shut down through Thursday, as well. Information on Los Angeles Unified School District campuses can be found here.

Information can also be obtained via the Creek Incident Information Line at 626-574-5208.

#HappeningNow #LASD getting updated info from #CALFIRE on conditions of the #CreekFire. The winds are still unpredictable so be alert and be prepared. For updated info follow @CAL_FIRE. pic.twitter.com/JomzspsJFy — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) December 7, 2017