Massive 96,000-Acre Thomas Fire Leaves Thousands Evacuated, Portion of 101 Freeway Closed

This is a developing wildfire story. Please check back frequently for updates.

As evacuation orders continue to expand amid the massive Thomas Fire burning in Ventura County, residents trying to flee the danger areas will have to work around closures on the 101 Freeway and Highway 150 Thursday morning.

The 101 is shut down to all northbound traffic at State Route 126, and to all southbound traffic beginning at Bates Road, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release early Thursday morning.

State Route 150 is also closed between Carpentaria and Ojai, where mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some areas Wednesday night.

The closures left no open route between Ventura and Santa Barbara, the news release stated.

The fire has burned 96,000 acres – or about 150 square miles – and is just 5 percent contained, fire officials tweeted Thursday morning.

Flames were active on the north and east side of Highway 150, the west side of Highway 33 and has pushed northwest to Ventura and reached the 101 and the Pacific Ocean, fire officials announced Wednesday.

About 2,500 firefighters are battling the blaze by ground and air, according to CalFire.

At least 150 structures have been destroyed, however that number is expected to rise when officials get a chance to resurvey the damage. At least 12,000 structures remain threatened.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the following areas Thursday:

City of Santa Paula – Boundary of Say Road north to Thomas Aquinas, Dickenson Ranch Road east to Santa Paula Creek

Santa Paula unincorporated area, east of Santa Paula Creek, north of highway 126, west of Hall Road and south of the Ventura Regional Sanitation

City of Santa Paula – Boundary of Monte Vista Street north to city limits, Foothill Road from Steckel to Peck Road to north of city limits

Santa Paula unincorporated area towards Ventura- North of Foothill Road from Peck Road to Wells Road including: Wheeler Canyon, Aliso Canyon and Rancho Vista

City of Ventura – Teloma east to Brent Street, Telegraph Road north to north of Foothill Road

City of Ventura – Victoria Road east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road

City of Ventura – North Ashwood Avenue east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road

City of Ventura – North of Foothill Road from Wells Road to Poli Street

City of Ventura – North of Main Street from Seward Avenue to Hwy 33 (includes entire Ventura Avenue area)

Oak View – Boundary of Hwy 33, Creek Road and Hermosa Road

Entire Community of Casitas Springs – Evacuate to Ventura County Fairgrounds – 10 West Harbor Blvd., Ventura

East Ojai Valley – Carne Road east to McAndrew Road, Reeves Road north to Thacher Road

Ojai – North of Grand Ave east of Mercer Avenue west of Carne Road and South of the Gridley Trail

Upper Ojai Valley – Hwy 150 from Dennison Grade east to Osborne Road and all residences north

Upper Ojai Valley (West) – Hwy 33 – Matilija Canyon

Ventura County North Coast Area – Boundary of Hwy 33 on the north to Casitas Vista Road, northwest to Hwy 150, Hwy 150 (Casitas Pass Road) west to US 101 and south on US 101 (including Pacific Coast Highway) to Emma Wood State Beach

There are no evacuations in Santa Barbara County at this time.

Evacuation information can also be found at readyventuracounty.org.

The following communities are under voluntary evacuations Thursday:

All residents of the Ojai Valley not currently covered under the current mandatory evacuation

Residents in the City of Ventura, south of Loma Vista, east of Day Road, West of Victoria Avenue and north of Telegraph Road

Residents in the City of Ventura, east of Victoria north of Loma Vista South of Foothill west of Wells Road

Unincorporated Ventura County Area- Residents and day visitors of Rose Valley

The following evacuation shelters are opened to residents:

City of Ventura – Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building (Red Cross – Includes an Animal Shelter for all types of animals) – 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA

City of Ojai – Nordhoff High School (Red Cross) – 1401 Maricopa Hwy, Ojai, CA

City of Fillmore – Veteran’s Memorial Building (Red Cross) – 511 2nd Street, Fillmore, CA

City of Oxnard – Oxnard College Gymnasium (Red Cross) – 4000 S. Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA Open 12/5/17, 0700

City of Santa Paula – Santa Paula Community Center (City of SP run shelter) 530 W Main St, Santa Paula, CA – Open 0800

UC Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara Multi Activity Center – Includes an Animal Shelter for small animals – preferably in crates, 516 Ocean Road, Santa Barbara, CA

The following schools and districts will be closed through Friday:

ACE Charter High SchoolBriggs Elementary School DistrictFillmore Unified School District (will be closed 12/7)

Hueneme Elementary School District

Mesa Union Elementary School District

Mupu Elementary School District

Ocean View Elementary School District

Ojai Unified School District

Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School

Oxnard Elementary School District

Oxnard Union High School District

Pleasant Valley School District

Rio Elementary School District

Santa Clara Elementary School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

Somis Union School District

Saint Anthony’s School

Saint Bonaventure High School

Thomas Aquinas College

University Preparation Charter School

VCOE Career Education Center (Camarillo and Moorpark)

VCOE-operated school sites and classrooms

Ventura Charter School

Ventura College

Ventura Unified School District

Villanova Prep School (Closed 12/7/17)

Vista Real Charter High School District

The following road closures are in place Thursday:

Hard Closure – East bound SR-150, from Reeves Rd in Ojai to Stonegate Rd in Santa Paula

Hard Closure – SR 150 between Highway 33 and the 101

Hard Closure – SR 33 from Maricopa Highway and Ojai Avenue (the “Y”) to Matilija Canyon

Hard Closure – Foothill Road at Olive / Cummings / Briggs / Peck / Wells / Highpoint / LaFonda / Skyline / Colina Vista

Nye Road loop east of Highway 33 (Santa Paula/Ventura area)

Powerful winds all week long have made the situation all the more difficult for firefighters.

Red flag warnings are in effect for the Ventura County area until 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Thomas Fire began Monday evening north of Santa Paula, according to Cal Fire.

No official cause of the fire has been determined.

Those who would like to help the fire relief efforts were asked to send donations to redcross.org.