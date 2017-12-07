Skirball Fire in Bel-Air Area 5% Contained, Grows Little Overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters seemed to be gaining the upper hand on the Skirball fire burning in the hills near the Getty Center by Thursday morning, with the blaze spreading by only 25 acres, but many homes remained evacuated and schools closed.

The 475-acre fire was five percent contained the day after it broke out near the 405 Freeway and Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames so far have destroyed four homes and damaged 11 more. But by Thursday morning, firefighters said they were contending mostly with hotspots rather than large flames.

However, some structures were still under threat, the fire department said. Around 2,200 residents remained evacuated and several schools, including UCLA, were closed. Information about schools closures within the Los Angeles Unified School District can be found here.

Evacuation was mandatory for those in the area from the 405 Freeway to Mulholland Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Roscomare Road. Los Angeles police were stationed outside the area to bar entry, including to residents.

Those living west of the 405 Freeway as far as Mandeville Canyon, also between Mulholland Drive and Sunset Boulevard, were under an evacuation advisory. “Be ready to go at almost a moment’s notice,” L.A. City Councilmember Paul Koretz had said at a press conference the previous day.

The following shelters are accepting evacuees and have sleeping cots. Pets may shelter with the owner at all locations.

Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Recreation Center: 818-783-5121

14201 Huston St., Sherman Oaks

Balboa Recreation Center: 818-756-9642

17015 Burbank Blvd., Encino

Delano Recreation Center: 818-756-8529

15100 Erwin St., Van Nuys

Westwood Recreation Center: 310-473-3610

1350 Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles