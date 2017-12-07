Live Video: Firefighters Battle Massive 150-Square-Mile Thomas Fire in Ventura County

Thomas Fire in Ventura County Could Drag on for Weeks Due to Strong Santa Ana Winds, Dry Conditions: Officials

Gusty Santa Ana winds and bone-dry conditions continued to stoke major wildfires in Southern California on Thursday as Ventura County fire officials said the battle there could last well over a week.

Edward Aguilar runs through flames from the Thomas Fire to save his cats at his mobile home along Highway 33 in Casitas Springs on Dec. 5, 2017. (Credit: Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“Until the wind stops blowing, there’s really not a lot we can do as far as controlling the perimeter,” Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said as crews battled the 96,000-acre Thomas fire. “This is a fight we’re going to be fighting probably for a couple of weeks.”

That grim outlook came just hours after authorities said they discovered the body of a woman in a burn area, and after heavy winds prompted residents to flee the coastal community of Faria Beach. As smoke billowed overhead and palm trees burned, a police officer drove through the settlement with a megaphone blaring: “Mandatory evacuation” and “Please go the other way, the road is closed.”

In Ojai, 40-mph winds pushed flames to within a mile of the city.

