Trump’s Approval Rating at 32 Percent, New Poll Shows

President Donald Trump’s approval rating sits at 32%, according to a new poll released by the Pew Research Center, matching the lowest level in any poll on his approval since he took office in January.

The poll also found that disapproval of the President’s job performance is at 63%, and just 14% of those who disapprove of his presidential performance say they can think of something he’s done that they’ve been happy with.

However, 37% of those who approve of his job performance say they can think of something Trump has done that they’ve been disappointed with or unhappy with.

Pew’s report on the poll noted that Trump’s approval rating has been fairly stagnant since October, when it was at 34%, but has decreased since February, when it was 39%.

Additionally, the poll found that the majority of Americans — 59% — think improper contact between senior Trump officials and Russia during the campaign “definitely or probably occurred.”

Thirty percent said they believed “senior Trump officials definitely had improper contacts with Russia during the campaign,” while 30% also responded that they thought improper contact “definitely or probably did not happen.”

Thoughts regarding Trump campaign officials having improper contact with Russia were split along party lines, with 82% of Democrats and those who lean Democratic saying they thought there were improper contacts, and “49% saying they definitely took place.”

However, only 26% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents thought such contacts probably or definitely had occurred.

The poll was conducted between November 29 and December 4, and has a margin of sampling error of 2.9 percentage points.