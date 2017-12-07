× What Do Hungry Firefighters Eat for Breakfast? About 10,000 Eggs, 4,500 Strips of Bacon

As firefighters continue to battle the Creek fire Thursday, hundreds of workers are holding down the fort — and fork — at base camp.

On the third day of the fire, firefighters, inmates and support personnel lined up at Hansen Dam Recreation Center at 5 a.m. to grab breakfast.

Inmate crews had helped to prepare and serve nearly 2,000 meals, with prep beginning at midnight.

“The chow for this morning is going to be eggs and those eggs aren’t going to be just your one or two your normally have at home,” said Capt. Chris Reade of L.A. County Fire Department.

