Woman’s Body Recovered in Thomas Fire Evacuation Zone Near Santa Paula

The body of a woman was found Thursday morning in a fire evacuation zone impacted by the 96,000-acre Thomas Fire burning in Ventura County.

The body was recovered after what appeared to be a solo-vehicle crash in Wheeler Canyon between Santa Paula and Ojai, Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer Rich Macklin said.

The victim has not been identified and her cause of death is under investigation.

It was unclear exactly when the crash occurred or if it was related to the brush fire, Macklin said.

The Thomas Fire began Monday evening north of Santa Paula and has prompted thousands of evacuations.