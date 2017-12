4.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Near South Landing, California

A shallow magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon four miles from South Landing, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:19 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.9 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 69 miles from Clovis, Calif., 70 miles from Sanger, Calif., and 74 miles from Reedley, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

37.578000 -118.732984