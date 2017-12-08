6,000-Acre Rye Fire Reaches 35 Percent Containment; Over 5,000 Structures Threatened

The Rye Fire that broke out in Santa Clarita on Monday has burned through over 6,000 acres and reached 35 percent containment after destroying at least one structure and threatening just over 5,400, fire officials said Friday.

Days after the wildfire first started, throughout Thursday night, firefighters were able to stop the spread. “No fire growth was observed overnight,” officials said Friday morning. One of the 900 firefighters battling the blaze suffered an injury.

Fire officials said full containment of the fire is expected in about a week, on Dec. 15.

The fire had triggered the evacuation of 5,000 people from about 1,300 homes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Meanwhile, Simi Valley police had warned local residents they may need to evacuate if the fire moves further toward the city.