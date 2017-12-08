× Florida Woman Faces Battery Charge After Argument Over McDonald’s Bacon Escalates

Deputies in Collier County, Florida, arrested a woman accused of assaulting another woman after an argument over bacon at McDonald’s on Thursday.

According to an arrest report, deputies pulled into the parking lot of the BP gas station and McDonald’s on Golden Gate Parkway at approximately 9:30 p.m. after hearing people yelling, Fort Meyers television station WBBH reported.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the driver of a red Nissan attempted to leave and almost hit the patrol car, authorities said.

Deputies identified the driver as 24-year-old Winda St. Jean. When deputies asked what the yelling was about, St. Jean said she got into an argument with a customer at McDonald’s, identified as Edislennis Santana, over the quality of bacon on her sandwich.

The arrest report says that Santana came inside from the drive-thru and complained to staff that the bacon on her sandwich was not fresh and that she used to work at McDonald’s and knew it wasn’t fresh.

St. Jean then got upset about the way Santana was talking to her friend that was working, and the two began arguing.

Santana then got her fresh bacon and left the store.

Shortly after, St. Jean also left the store and went to her car and noticed Santana in the car next to hers. The argument started back up in the parking lot, and St. Jean hit Santana in the head just before the deputies arrived.

Deputies arrested St. Jean on a misdemeanor battery charge.