Former Clerks Accuse 9th Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski of Making Sexual Comments: Report

Six former clerks and externs said U.S. 9th Circuit Court Judge Alex Kozinski made inappropriate sexual comments to them, the Washington Post reported Friday.

Heidi Bond, a Kozinski clerk from 2006 to 2007, told the Post that Kozinski called her into his office repeatedly, showed her pornography on his computer and asked if it aroused her or if she thought it was Photoshopped.

Kozinski, 67, reached by the Los Angeles Times on Friday, said: “I have no recollection of that happening.”

He said Bond, now a novelist, was a “good clerk,” and he recommended her for two clerkships at the U.S. Supreme Court.

