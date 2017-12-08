Kittens Found in Box Rescued by San Diego Sheriff’s Deputies From Lilac Fire

Sheriff’s deputies rescued three kittens who were found in a Lilac Fire burn area in San Diego County on Friday, authorities said.

Deputies were patrolling one of the burned areas of Bonsall when they came upon a box of kittens, according to a late afternoon tweet from San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.

The kittens were brought to the incident command post and then turned over to the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services.

“They’re cute, but they had a rough night,” County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa told the San Diego Union-Tribune. He estimated the cats were about 3 weeks old.

The kittens were then moved to a shelter, but have since been transferred to a foster home, according to Animal Services.

DeSousa told the newspaper they are looking to find the owners.

The Lilac Fire, which broke out Thursday in the Bonsall area — between Temecula and Carlsbad — has scorched some 4,100 acres and destroyed at least 105 structures.