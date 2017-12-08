× Legoland California in Carlsbad Closed Due to Wildfire

Legoland will be closed Friday “out of consideration” for workers who are affected by wildfires raging in San Diego and southern Riverside counties.

The Carlsbad amusement park announced the closure about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

“The safety of our employees and guests is always our top priority,” the park said in a tweet.

The 4,100-acre Lilac Fire broke out Thursday in the Bonsall area, about 15 miles northwest of Legoland California. Some 10,000 people are affected by evacuation orders.

About 65 structures have burned in the Lilac Fire, authorities said Friday.

Also Thursday, the Liberty Fire broke out near Murrieta and prompted school closures and evacuations. That blaze, which was 60 percent contained Friday after burning 300 acres, is about 35 miles north-northwest of Legoland.

The Legoland Hotel and Sea Life aquarium will remain open Friday, the park said.

