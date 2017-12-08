Lilac Fire in San Diego County Razes 65 Structures, 0% Contained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lilac Fire raging in San Diego County was zero percent contained Friday morning but hadn't grown in acreage overnight, holding at 4,100 acres, officials said.

The blaze has already destroyed 65 structures since breaking out Thursday morning in Bonsall, between Carlsbad and Temecula, according to Cal Fire. On Friday, crews were working to stop forward progress near the 15 Freeway and Highway 76.

The flames carved an unpredictable path through vegetation and homes alike and burned so intensely metal from destroyed vehicles' hubcaps melted into a stream pouring down driveways.

Four civilians have been hurt in the incidents, at least two of them burned, but officials have not provided details on their injuries or conditions. Two firefighters were also injured, Cal Fire said.

Mandatory evacuations remained in place for about 23,000 area residents. More information on neighborhoods affected can be found here.

Classes were canceled on Friday at all schools in the Temecula Valley Unified School District, as both the Liberty and Lilac fires raged nearby.

Officials planned to provide an update on the fire at 10 a.m. Friday.