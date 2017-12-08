Massive Thomas Fire Grows to 200 Square Miles, Forcing Evacuations from Ventura to Santa Barbara Counties; 10 Percent Containment

The massive Thomas Fire that has exploded to over 200 square miles this week has forced the evacuation of thousands stretching from parts of Ventura County near Fillmore to areas of Santa Barbara County, officials said Friday morning.

The blaze first broke out late Monday in the Santa Paula area before being swept by Santa Ana winds toward the city of Ventura, and later, north toward Santa Barbara County and the coastline as well as toward the Fillmore area.

With firefighting efforts complicated by changing wind directions, as fire officials explained Thursday evening, the 132,000-acre wildfire is still just 10 percent contained, officials said Friday morning.

While the fire continues to spread, it’s already destroyed nearly 440 structures and damaged nearly 100, officials said Thursday evening. However, that number’s expected to grow as fire and rescue crews are still assessing the damage as the fire spreads further.

After experiencing wildfires before, one homeowner who lost her Ventura County home told KTLA she didn’t expect to Thomas Fire to leave behind so little.

“When we left, we’ve been through so many fires before, that [I thought] there be some stuff left. But no, there’s nothing,” she said, looking over the piles of debris and rubble where her home once was. “And now I’m kicking myself for all the stuff I didn’t think to pack. But it happened so quickly.”

The fire — for which Gov. Jerry Brown has declared state of emergencies in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties — is burning on the north and east sides of the 150 Freeway as well as on the west side of the 33 Freeway, officials said.

It has made its way to the 101 Freeway just along the coastline near the Ventura-Santa Barbara county line, where thick blankets of smoke and the orange glow of the blaze has made for an eerie scene over shoreline of the Pacific.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown warned residents living in that area to be “ready to go at a moment’s notice” Thursday evening.

Local water officials have issued a boiled water advisory for some Ventura County residents due to decreases in water pressure and supply as a result of power outages. Those living in the upper Ojai Valley, Casitas Springs Foster Park and parts of the City of Ventura should boil water for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking.

The Ventura Police Department has issued a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. daily that first started on Monday.

Mandatory Evacuations for Ventura County (as of 5:25 a.m. Friday):

City of Santa Paula – Boundary of Say Road north to Thomas Aquinas, Dickenson Ranch Road east to Santa Paula Creek

Santa Paula unincorporated area, east of Santa Paula Creek, north of highway 126, west of Hall Road to Timber Canyon Road

City of Santa Paula – Boundary of Monte Vista Street north to city limits, Foothill Road from Steckel to Peck Road to north of city limits

Santa Paula unincorporated area towards Ventura– North of Foothill Road from Peck Road to Wells Road including: Wheeler Canyon, Aliso Canyon and Rancho Vista

City of Ventura – Teloma west to Brent Street, Telegraph Road north to north of Foothill Road

City of Ventura – Victoria Road east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road

City of Ventura – North Ashwood Avenue east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road

City of Ventura – North of Foothill Road from Wells Road to Poli Street

City of Ventura – North of Main Street from Seward Avenue to Hwy 33 (includes entire Ventura Avenue area)

Oak View – Boundary of Hwy 33 east to Creek Road, Creek Road north to Fairview Road

Meiners Oaks – North of E. El Roblar between Rice Road and Hwy 33

Entire Community of Casitas Springs – Evacuate to Ventura County Fairgrounds – 10 West Harbor Blvd., Ventura

Lake Casitas – North of Hwy 150 heading to Hwy 33 and south of Los Padres National Forest

East Ojai Valley – Carne Road east to Koenigstein Road, SR 150 north to Thacher Road

Ojai – Casitas Pass Road east to Rice Road, Baldwin Road to North of Matilija Canyon (Includes Burnham Road North to Baldwin Road)

Upper Ojai Valley – Hwy 150 from Dennison Grade east to Osborne Road and all residences north

Upper Ojai Valley (West) – Hwy 33 – Matilija Canyon

Unincorporated Ventura County area– Residents and day visitors of Rose Vallley

Ventura County North Coast area – Boundary of Hwy 33 on the north to Casitas Vista Road, northwest to Hwy 150, Hwy 150 (Casitas Pass Road) west to US 101 and south on US 101 (including Pacific Coast Highway) to Emma Wood State Beach

Unincorporated area of Fillmore – The area of Hall Road to the west, Sespe Creek to the east, Fillmore City limits to the south, and Los Padres National Forest boundary to the north

Mandatory Evacuations for Santa Barbara County (as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday):

The area of Highway 192 on the south, Highway 150 on the east (county line), Casitas Pass Road to the west and extending north to East Camino Cielo.

Eastside 150 from Rincon Hill Road to Highway 101

Bates Road

Camino Carreta

Rincon Pt Road

Rincon Pt. Lane

Buena Fortuna

Voluntary Evacuations for Ventura County (as of 5:25 a.m. Friday):

City of Ventura- North Hill Road east to Wells Road, Telegraph Road to Foothill Road

Ojai- Casitas Pass Road east to Highway 33, Spring Street to Loma Drive. (Includes Rice Road east to Loma Drive. Baldwin Road north to Besant Road)

Unincorporated area of Fillmore – Sespe Creek to the west, Burson Ranch to the east, Fillmore City limits to the south, and Los Padres National Forest boundary to the north

Voluntary Evacuations for Santa Barbara County (as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday):

The area bounded by Highway 101 on the south, Highway 150 on the east (county line), Toro Canyon Road on the west and extending north to East Camino Cielo

All areas from the 5500 block of Casitas Pass Road (Highway 192) east to the county line to include Lillingston Canyon and Cate Mesa, and all addresses north to the county line

All addresses along the east side of Bailard Avenue from Highway 101

All areas south of Highway 101 to the coast and east of Dump Road to include all of the Bates Road and Rincon areas

Evacuation Shelters:

City of Ventura – Ventura County Fairgrounds (Red Cross – Includes an Animal Shelter for all types of animals) –

10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA

City of Ojai – Nordhoff High School – 1401 Maricopa Hwy, Ojai, CA

City of Oxnard – Oxnard College Gymnasium – 4000 S. Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA Open 1

City of Santa Paula – Santa Paula Community Center – 530 W Main St, Santa Paula, CA

UC Santa Barbara – Santa Barbara Multi Activity Center – Includes an Animal Shelter for small animals – preferably in crates, 516 Ocean Road, Santa Barbara, CA

Hard Road Closures:

Ojai Valley, City of Ojai and nearby unincorporated areas:

East bound SR-150, from Reeves Rd in Ojai to Stonegate Rd in Santa Paula

SR 150 (Casitas Pass Road) between Highway 33 and the 101

SR 150 at Santa Ana Road

SR 33 NB from Maricopa Highway and Ojai Avenue to Matilija Canyon

Ventura Ave (Highway 150 / Highway 33) at the “Y”

Nye Road loop east of Highway 33 in Casitas Vistas

Grand Avenue – All North bound streets

Foothill Road from Aliso to North End

City of Ventura and nearby unincorporated areas:

Foothill at High Point Drive

Foothill at LaFonda Court

Foothill at Skyline Road

Foothill at Colina Vista

Wells Road at Foothill Road

City of Fillmore and nearby unincorporated areas:

Old Telegraph Road at C Street

Old Telegraph at Keith Road

Sycamore Road at SR 126

Hall Road at SR 126

Santa Paula unincorporated areas:

Cummings Road at Foothill Road

Peck Road at Foothill Road

Olive Road at Foothill Road

Toland at SR 126

Timber Canyon at SR 126

The train tracks are closed from Carpinteria to Faria Beach and there are no Amtrak services in Ventura County. Over 30 school districts, colleges and individual private schools are closed throughout Ventura County and a full list from county officials can be found here.