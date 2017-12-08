Operation Gratitude for First Responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Chatsworth with the nonprofit organization Operation Gratitude, which is looking for volunteers and donations to assemble Care Packages for local first responders battling our current Southern California wildfires.

Items needed:

• Water/Sports/Energy Drinks

• Snack/Protein Bars

• Towels, Wipes, Hand Sanitizer

• Sunscreen, Lotion, Lip Balm, Eye Drops

• Cool-ties and Bandanas

Where: 21100 Lassen Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311

Drop off time: Friday, December 8 from 7am to 4pm

Volunteers Needed: Saturday, December 9 from 9am to noon

Phone Number: (262) 674-7281

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.