Operation Gratitude for First Responders

Gayle Anderson was live in Chatsworth with the nonprofit organization Operation Gratitude, which is looking for volunteers and donations to assemble Care Packages for local first responders battling our current Southern California wildfires.
Items needed:
• Water/Sports/Energy Drinks
• Snack/Protein Bars
• Towels, Wipes, Hand Sanitizer
• Sunscreen, Lotion, Lip Balm, Eye Drops
• Cool-ties and Bandanas
Where: 21100 Lassen Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311
Drop off time: Friday, December 8 from 7am to 4pm
Volunteers Needed: Saturday, December 9 from 9am to noon
Phone Number: (262) 674-7281
If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.