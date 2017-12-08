‘Party Bros’ Protest House Party Crackdown at L.A. City Council Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles City Council meetings are often criticized as political theater, but Wednesday’s hearing really was a show. Two comedians posed as surfer bros at the hearing, testifying against a city proposal to crack down on house parties.

Calling himself a “house party enthusiast,” Chad Kroeger urged council members to abandon a plan to regulate the parties, which have brought widespread complaints about traffic and noise.

Kroeger, who spoke with a Jeff Spicoli-inspired accent, recounted one high school party where he downed a “tall can of Bud Light,” an experience that later gave him the confidence to ask a girl to prom, he said.

“House parties were the bedrock of my development as a young man in San Clemente,” said a sincere-sounding Kroeger.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.